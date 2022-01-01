Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Paradise Valley

Go
Paradise Valley restaurants
Toast

Paradise Valley restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Chicken Sandwich$14.29
Charbroiled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and sliced red onion. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sunshine Breakfast Bar

20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.49
Grilled cage-free chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, caramelized red onions, tomato, avocado, mixed greens,
honey mustard served on a toasted brioche bun
Add bacon +1.50 | Add avocado +2
Add buttermilk ranch +.50
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Paradise Valley

Blueberry Pancakes

Chicken Fried Steaks

French Toast

Waffles

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Pancakes

Tacos

Map

More near Paradise Valley to explore

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

South Mountain

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Desert Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston