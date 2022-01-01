Cobb salad in Paradise Valley
Paradise Valley restaurants that serve cobb salad
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Chelsea's Cobb Salad
|$14.99
Diced oven-roasted turkey, bacon, chopped eggs, diced tomato, avocado, and Bleu Cheese crumbles arranged on fresh crisp greens. Served with your choice of dressing
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|Cobb Salad
|$14.49
House blend lettuce, spinach, cage-free grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, cucumber, bacon, hard boiled egg,
red onions and tossed in blue cheese dressing
(all salads are tossed with dressing)