Cobb salad in Paradise Valley

Paradise Valley restaurants
Paradise Valley restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chelsea's Cobb Salad$14.99
Diced oven-roasted turkey, bacon, chopped eggs, diced tomato, avocado, and Bleu Cheese crumbles arranged on fresh crisp greens. Served with your choice of dressing
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sunshine Breakfast Bar

20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$14.49
House blend lettuce, spinach, cage-free grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, cucumber, bacon, hard boiled egg,
red onions and tossed in blue cheese dressing
(all salads are tossed with dressing)
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar

