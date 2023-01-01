Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hot chocolate in
Paradise Valley
/
Phoenix
/
Paradise Valley
/
Hot Chocolate
Paradise Valley restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
No reviews yet
Hot Chocolate
$0.00
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
FRENCH FRIES
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
Avg 4.6
(556 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$3.49
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Paradise Valley
Pancakes
Caesar Salad
Waffles
French Toast
Chicken Fried Steaks
Chai Lattes
Chicken Wraps
Strawberry Shortcake
More near Paradise Valley to explore
Central City
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Roosevelt Row Arts District
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Ahwatukee Foothills
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
South Mountain
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
North Mountain
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Midtown
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Desert Ridge
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(125 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(25 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(463 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(149 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(625 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(307 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston