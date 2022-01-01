Tacos in
Paradise Valley
Phoenix
Paradise Valley
Tacos
Paradise Valley restaurants that serve tacos
SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Chelsea's Kitchen
5040 N 40th St, Phoenix
Avg 4.3
(3784 reviews)
LGO Reserve Ribeye Tacos
$25.00
mesquite grilled medium rare
Pork Belly Tacos
$29.00
award winner, braised & beautiful
Swordfish Tacos
$24.00
hardwood grilled, guaranteed best in town
More about Chelsea's Kitchen
