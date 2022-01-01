Roosevelt Row Arts District restaurants you'll love

Roosevelt Row Arts District restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Phoenix
  • /
  • Roosevelt Row Arts District

Must-try Roosevelt Row Arts District restaurants

Welcome Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Welcome Diner

929 E Pierce Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peanut Butter Bacon Burger$13.00
3oz Niman Ranch patty, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli*, crunchy peanut butter, b&b pickles and applewood smoked bacon on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle
Fried Green Tomato (Veg)$14.00
griddled sourdough, breaded green tomato slices, corn relish, chipotle ranch* and arugula
Jackfruit Po'Boy (V)$13.50
braised jackfruit in a carolina bbq sauce with tangy coleslaw on a soft roll
Little O's image

PIZZA

Little O's

521 w McDowell, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Please (togo)$12.50
classic red sauce, little O's cheese blend, fresh mozzarela
BBQ Burger (togo)$12.50
4oz patty, King's Hawaiian bun, cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion strings, BBQ Sauce
Elote (togo)$14.50
Chipotle white sauce, corn, cotija cheese, Chile powder, cilantro, onion, elote sauce
Throne Brewing & Pizza Kitchen image

 

Throne Brewing & Pizza Kitchen

1326 N Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
5 Wings$8.00
Date Me$14.50
B.Y.O.P$10.25
Crescent Ballroom image

BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS

Crescent Ballroom

308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4 (1278 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Taco$4.75
Blackened shrimp with jalapeno crema slaw, pico de gallo, and cilantro.
Pacific Chicken Taco$3.25
Marinated chicken breast with jalapeno crema slaw, cilantro, pico de gallo, and chile de arbol salsa.
Bean and Cheese Burrito$6.00
Refried pinto beans with cheddar and Oaxaca cheese in a flour tortilla
Luckys image

 

Luckys

817 N. 2nd Street, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Medianoche$12.00
Beer braised pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, house sauce on Texas toast. Served with a side of tots and house sauce.
Green Chili Pork$10.00
Green chili pork, Monterey jack, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tots wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde.
Tikka Fries$9.00
Crispy fries topped with tikka masala sauce, pickled cabbage, yogurt drizzle, and cilantro.
Fair Trade Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Fair Trade Cafe

1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1416 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jefita-Hot$6.35
Espresso, agave and soy milk. Cinnamon and raw sugar on top.
Ham Sandwich$11.00
Black forest ham, Swiss cheese, mayo, spicy mustard, spring mix, tomato and sprouts on rye bread
Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Oven roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, mayo, spicy mustard, spring mix, tomato, sprouts on multi-grain bread. Make it a wrap for an additional charge.
BBQ Trapp Haus image

 

BBQ Trapp Haus

511 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Combo Platter$19.99
Pick any 1/4 Pound 2 Meat & 2 Small Sides
1/2 lb Brisket$13.99
1 lb Philly Wings$9.99
Chez Gregory image

 

Chez Gregory

719 E. Roosevelt St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Veggie Burger$15.00
House patty made from black bean, lentil and mushroom, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, aioli, ciabatta bun, fries or salad
House Salad$12.00
Kale, red & green cabbage, tomatoes, red onion, grated manchego, adobo almonds, tossed with lime vinaigrette
Hoisin Ribs$17.00
Hoisin Baby Back Ribs, Pineapple Slaw,
Served with Coconut Rice or House Fries
IL Bosco Pizza image

PIZZA

IL Bosco Pizza

918 N. 5th St., Phoenix

Avg 5 (44 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Biaggia$17.90
Fig jam base, prosciutto, mozzarella, goat cheese, finished with arugula, shaved part and lemon olive oil
Caprese$9.50
THE BEST salad. Burrata cheese on a bed of fresh mozz, drizzle of pesto and basalmic, topped with cherry tomatoes
Adrianna$14.50
- red sauce, cheese, tomato sauce, basil
Freak Brothers Pizza image

PIZZA

Freak Brothers Pizza

901 N. First St., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1315 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo BBQ Fusion Pizza$15.00
BBQ base with grilled chicken, red onions, ranch drizzle, buffalo swirl, fresh cilantro, and mozzarella
Pepperoni Pizza$11.00
Red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella
Coca-Cola$2.50
Made in Mexico with pure cane sugar. Glass bottle.
Breakfast Bitch AZ image

 

Breakfast Bitch AZ

222 e Portland St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bougie$18.00
Lobster cakes made with succulent north Atlantic lobster and served on a croissant over a bed of spinach with choice of hollandaise or cilantro lime sauce.
Biscuits and Gravy$7.50
Home-made biscuits basted with garlic & butter smothered in delicious turkey gravy
Chicken Apple Sausage$4.00
Aidell's all-natural organic
Ahipoki image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Ahipoki

1515 N 7th Ave #140, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (404 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Poke Bowl$7.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
3 Scoop Bowl$13.55
Spam Musubi (1)$2.95
Match Market image

 

Match Market

1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, avocado, choice of bacon, sausage or chorizo.
Deli Reuben$12.00
pastrami, house slaw, 1000 island, swiss
Teriyaki$11.00
broccoli, carrots, peppers, white rice, sesame seeds, charred green onions, lime teriyaki sauce
The Golden Margarita image

 

The Golden Margarita

330 E Roosevelt Street, Phoenix

Avg 3.7 (203 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Pomo Pizzeria

705 N 1st St. Unit 120, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gramigna Boscaiola$17.95
cremini mushroom, sausage, cream, parmigiano. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour. Contains eggs (locally farmed).
Diavola$15.95
hot soppressata, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Margherita$13.95
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, basil
