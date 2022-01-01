Roosevelt Row Arts District restaurants you'll love
More about Welcome Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Welcome Diner
929 E Pierce Street, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Peanut Butter Bacon Burger
|$13.00
3oz Niman Ranch patty, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli*, crunchy peanut butter, b&b pickles and applewood smoked bacon on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle
|Fried Green Tomato (Veg)
|$14.00
griddled sourdough, breaded green tomato slices, corn relish, chipotle ranch* and arugula
|Jackfruit Po'Boy (V)
|$13.50
braised jackfruit in a carolina bbq sauce with tangy coleslaw on a soft roll
More about Little O's
PIZZA
Little O's
521 w McDowell, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Cheese Please (togo)
|$12.50
classic red sauce, little O's cheese blend, fresh mozzarela
|BBQ Burger (togo)
|$12.50
4oz patty, King's Hawaiian bun, cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion strings, BBQ Sauce
|Elote (togo)
|$14.50
Chipotle white sauce, corn, cotija cheese, Chile powder, cilantro, onion, elote sauce
More about Throne Brewing & Pizza Kitchen
Throne Brewing & Pizza Kitchen
1326 N Central Ave, Phoenix
|Popular items
|5 Wings
|$8.00
|Date Me
|$14.50
|B.Y.O.P
|$10.25
More about Crescent Ballroom
BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS
Crescent Ballroom
308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.75
Blackened shrimp with jalapeno crema slaw, pico de gallo, and cilantro.
|Pacific Chicken Taco
|$3.25
Marinated chicken breast with jalapeno crema slaw, cilantro, pico de gallo, and chile de arbol salsa.
|Bean and Cheese Burrito
|$6.00
Refried pinto beans with cheddar and Oaxaca cheese in a flour tortilla
More about Luckys
Luckys
817 N. 2nd Street, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Medianoche
|$12.00
Beer braised pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, house sauce on Texas toast. Served with a side of tots and house sauce.
|Green Chili Pork
|$10.00
Green chili pork, Monterey jack, pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tots wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa verde.
|Tikka Fries
|$9.00
Crispy fries topped with tikka masala sauce, pickled cabbage, yogurt drizzle, and cilantro.
More about Fair Trade Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Fair Trade Cafe
1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Jefita-Hot
|$6.35
Espresso, agave and soy milk. Cinnamon and raw sugar on top.
|Ham Sandwich
|$11.00
Black forest ham, Swiss cheese, mayo, spicy mustard, spring mix, tomato and sprouts on rye bread
|Turkey Sandwich
|$11.00
Oven roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, mayo, spicy mustard, spring mix, tomato, sprouts on multi-grain bread. Make it a wrap for an additional charge.
More about BBQ Trapp Haus
BBQ Trapp Haus
511 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Combo Platter
|$19.99
Pick any 1/4 Pound 2 Meat & 2 Small Sides
|1/2 lb Brisket
|$13.99
|1 lb Philly Wings
|$9.99
More about Chez Gregory
Chez Gregory
719 E. Roosevelt St, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
House patty made from black bean, lentil and mushroom, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, aioli, ciabatta bun, fries or salad
|House Salad
|$12.00
Kale, red & green cabbage, tomatoes, red onion, grated manchego, adobo almonds, tossed with lime vinaigrette
|Hoisin Ribs
|$17.00
Hoisin Baby Back Ribs, Pineapple Slaw,
Served with Coconut Rice or House Fries
More about IL Bosco Pizza
PIZZA
IL Bosco Pizza
918 N. 5th St., Phoenix
|Popular items
|Biaggia
|$17.90
Fig jam base, prosciutto, mozzarella, goat cheese, finished with arugula, shaved part and lemon olive oil
|Caprese
|$9.50
THE BEST salad. Burrata cheese on a bed of fresh mozz, drizzle of pesto and basalmic, topped with cherry tomatoes
|Adrianna
|$14.50
- red sauce, cheese, tomato sauce, basil
More about Freak Brothers Pizza
PIZZA
Freak Brothers Pizza
901 N. First St., Phoenix
|Popular items
|Buffalo BBQ Fusion Pizza
|$15.00
BBQ base with grilled chicken, red onions, ranch drizzle, buffalo swirl, fresh cilantro, and mozzarella
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$11.00
Red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella
|Coca-Cola
|$2.50
Made in Mexico with pure cane sugar. Glass bottle.
More about Breakfast Bitch AZ
Breakfast Bitch AZ
222 e Portland St, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Bougie
|$18.00
Lobster cakes made with succulent north Atlantic lobster and served on a croissant over a bed of spinach with choice of hollandaise or cilantro lime sauce.
|Biscuits and Gravy
|$7.50
Home-made biscuits basted with garlic & butter smothered in delicious turkey gravy
|Chicken Apple Sausage
|$4.00
Aidell's all-natural organic
More about Ahipoki
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Ahipoki
1515 N 7th Ave #140, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Kids Poke Bowl
|$7.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
|3 Scoop Bowl
|$13.55
|Spam Musubi (1)
|$2.95
More about Match Market
Match Market
1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, avocado, choice of bacon, sausage or chorizo.
|Deli Reuben
|$12.00
pastrami, house slaw, 1000 island, swiss
|Teriyaki
|$11.00
broccoli, carrots, peppers, white rice, sesame seeds, charred green onions, lime teriyaki sauce
More about Pomo Pizzeria
Pomo Pizzeria
705 N 1st St. Unit 120, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Gramigna Boscaiola
|$17.95
cremini mushroom, sausage, cream, parmigiano. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour. Contains eggs (locally farmed).
|Diavola
|$15.95
hot soppressata, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
|Margherita
|$13.95
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, basil