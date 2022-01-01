Roosevelt Row Arts District American restaurants you'll love

Go
Roosevelt Row Arts District restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Roosevelt Row Arts District

Little O's image

PIZZA

Little O's

521 w McDowell, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Please (togo)$12.50
classic red sauce, little O's cheese blend, fresh mozzarela
BBQ Burger (togo)$12.50
4oz patty, King's Hawaiian bun, cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion strings, BBQ Sauce
Elote (togo)$14.50
Chipotle white sauce, corn, cotija cheese, Chile powder, cilantro, onion, elote sauce
More about Little O's
Throne Brewing & Pizza Kitchen image

 

Throne Brewing & Pizza Kitchen

1326 N Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
5 Wings$8.00
Date Me$14.50
B.Y.O.P$10.25
More about Throne Brewing & Pizza Kitchen
Chez Gregory image

 

Chez Gregory

719 E. Roosevelt St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Veggie Burger$15.00
House patty made from black bean, lentil and mushroom, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, aioli, ciabatta bun, fries or salad
House Salad$12.00
Kale, red & green cabbage, tomatoes, red onion, grated manchego, adobo almonds, tossed with lime vinaigrette
Hoisin Ribs$17.00
Hoisin Baby Back Ribs, Pineapple Slaw,
Served with Coconut Rice or House Fries
More about Chez Gregory
Match Market image

 

Match Market

1100 N. Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, avocado, choice of bacon, sausage or chorizo.
Deli Reuben$12.00
pastrami, house slaw, 1000 island, swiss
Teriyaki$11.00
broccoli, carrots, peppers, white rice, sesame seeds, charred green onions, lime teriyaki sauce
More about Match Market

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Roosevelt Row Arts District

Salmon

Burritos

Tacos

Chipotle Chicken

Map

More near Roosevelt Row Arts District to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Desert Ridge

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston