Roosevelt Row Arts District breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Roosevelt Row Arts District
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Welcome Diner
929 E Pierce Street, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Peanut Butter Bacon Burger
|$13.00
3oz Niman Ranch patty, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli*, crunchy peanut butter, b&b pickles and applewood smoked bacon on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle
|Fried Green Tomato (Veg)
|$14.00
griddled sourdough, breaded green tomato slices, corn relish, chipotle ranch* and arugula
|Jackfruit Po'Boy (V)
|$13.50
braised jackfruit in a carolina bbq sauce with tangy coleslaw on a soft roll
PIZZA
Little O's
521 w McDowell, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Cheese Please (togo)
|$12.50
classic red sauce, little O's cheese blend, fresh mozzarela
|BBQ Burger (togo)
|$12.50
4oz patty, King's Hawaiian bun, cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion strings, BBQ Sauce
|Elote (togo)
|$14.50
Chipotle white sauce, corn, cotija cheese, Chile powder, cilantro, onion, elote sauce
Breakfast Bitch AZ
222 e Portland St, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Bougie
|$18.00
Lobster cakes made with succulent north Atlantic lobster and served on a croissant over a bed of spinach with choice of hollandaise or cilantro lime sauce.
|Biscuits and Gravy
|$7.50
Home-made biscuits basted with garlic & butter smothered in delicious turkey gravy
|Chicken Apple Sausage
|$4.00
Aidell's all-natural organic