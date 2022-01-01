Roosevelt Row Arts District breakfast spots you'll love

Roosevelt Row Arts District restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Roosevelt Row Arts District

Welcome Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Welcome Diner

929 E Pierce Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1663 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peanut Butter Bacon Burger$13.00
3oz Niman Ranch patty, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli*, crunchy peanut butter, b&b pickles and applewood smoked bacon on a potato bun with your choice of side salad or house chips and a pickle
Fried Green Tomato (Veg)$14.00
griddled sourdough, breaded green tomato slices, corn relish, chipotle ranch* and arugula
Jackfruit Po'Boy (V)$13.50
braised jackfruit in a carolina bbq sauce with tangy coleslaw on a soft roll
More about Welcome Diner
Little O's image

PIZZA

Little O's

521 w McDowell, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Please (togo)$12.50
classic red sauce, little O's cheese blend, fresh mozzarela
BBQ Burger (togo)$12.50
4oz patty, King's Hawaiian bun, cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion strings, BBQ Sauce
Elote (togo)$14.50
Chipotle white sauce, corn, cotija cheese, Chile powder, cilantro, onion, elote sauce
More about Little O's
Breakfast Bitch AZ image

 

Breakfast Bitch AZ

222 e Portland St, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bougie$18.00
Lobster cakes made with succulent north Atlantic lobster and served on a croissant over a bed of spinach with choice of hollandaise or cilantro lime sauce.
Biscuits and Gravy$7.50
Home-made biscuits basted with garlic & butter smothered in delicious turkey gravy
Chicken Apple Sausage$4.00
Aidell's all-natural organic
More about Breakfast Bitch AZ

