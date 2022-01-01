Roosevelt Row Arts District pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Roosevelt Row Arts District restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Roosevelt Row Arts District

Throne Brewing & Pizza Kitchen image

 

Throne Brewing & Pizza Kitchen

1326 N Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
5 Wings$8.00
Date Me$14.50
B.Y.O.P$10.25
More about Throne Brewing & Pizza Kitchen
IL Bosco Pizza image

PIZZA

IL Bosco Pizza

918 N. 5th St., Phoenix

Avg 5 (44 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Biaggia$17.90
Fig jam base, prosciutto, mozzarella, goat cheese, finished with arugula, shaved part and lemon olive oil
Caprese$9.50
THE BEST salad. Burrata cheese on a bed of fresh mozz, drizzle of pesto and basalmic, topped with cherry tomatoes
Adrianna$14.50
- red sauce, cheese, tomato sauce, basil
More about IL Bosco Pizza
Freak Brothers Pizza image

PIZZA

Freak Brothers Pizza

901 N. First St., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1315 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo BBQ Fusion Pizza$15.00
BBQ base with grilled chicken, red onions, ranch drizzle, buffalo swirl, fresh cilantro, and mozzarella
Pepperoni Pizza$11.00
Red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella
Coca-Cola$2.50
Made in Mexico with pure cane sugar. Glass bottle.
More about Freak Brothers Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Pomo Pizzeria

705 N 1st St. Unit 120, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Gramigna Boscaiola$17.95
cremini mushroom, sausage, cream, parmigiano. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour. Contains eggs (locally farmed).
Diavola$15.95
hot soppressata, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Margherita$13.95
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, basil
More about Pomo Pizzeria

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Roosevelt Row Arts District

Salmon

Burritos

Tacos

Chipotle Chicken

Map

More near Roosevelt Row Arts District to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Desert Ridge

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston