Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese pizza in Roosevelt Row Arts District

Go
Roosevelt Row Arts District restaurants
Toast

Roosevelt Row Arts District restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Item pic

PIZZA

Little O's

521 w McDowell, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Cheese Pizza (togo)$7.50
More about Little O's
Cheese Pizza image

PIZZA

Freak Brothers Pizza

901 N. First St., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1315 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Pizza$10.00
Keep it simple. Just red sauce and mozzarella.
More about Freak Brothers Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Roosevelt Row Arts District

Chips And Salsa

Paninis

Tiramisu

Hummus

Chili

Quesadillas

Curry

Tacos

Map

More near Roosevelt Row Arts District to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Desert Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1315 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston