Paninis in Roosevelt Row Arts District

Roosevelt Row Arts District restaurants
Toast

Roosevelt Row Arts District restaurants that serve paninis

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Fair Trade Cafe

1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (1416 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Panini$12.50
Provolone cheese, spinach, tomato and cucumber slices served on grilled house-made herbed panini bread.
Fair Trade Cuban Panini$13.25
Iberico spansh chorizo, black forest ham, manchego cheese, pickles and spicy mustard on our house-made herbed panini bread.
Pomo Pizzeria - Downtown Phoenix

705 N 1st St. Unit 120, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Capri Panini$12.95
sausage, belpaese cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, onion.
Meatball Panini$13.95
grass fed meatballs, belpaese cheese, tomato sauce, parmigiano, basil
