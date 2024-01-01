Paninis in Roosevelt Row Arts District
Roosevelt Row Arts District restaurants that serve paninis
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Fair Trade Cafe
1020 North 1st Avenue, Phoenix
|Veggie Panini
|$12.50
Provolone cheese, spinach, tomato and cucumber slices served on grilled house-made herbed panini bread.
|Fair Trade Cuban Panini
|$13.25
Iberico spansh chorizo, black forest ham, manchego cheese, pickles and spicy mustard on our house-made herbed panini bread.
Pomo Pizzeria - Downtown Phoenix
705 N 1st St. Unit 120, Phoenix
|Capri Panini
|$12.95
sausage, belpaese cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, onion.
|Meatball Panini
|$13.95
grass fed meatballs, belpaese cheese, tomato sauce, parmigiano, basil