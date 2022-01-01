Tacos in Roosevelt Row Arts District
Roosevelt Row Arts District restaurants that serve tacos
BURRITOS • TACOS • TAPAS
Crescent Ballroom
308 N. 2nd Avenue, Phoenix
|Tacos Dorados
|$9.00
3 rolled potato tacos fried and topped with Magdalena's verde sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese. Served with refried beans and rice.
|Pacific Chicken Taco
|$3.25
Marinated chicken breast with jalapeno crema slaw, cilantro, pico de gallo, and chile de arbol salsa.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.25
Steak with onion, cilantro and salsa ranchera.