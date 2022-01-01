South Mountain restaurants you'll love
South Mountain's top cuisines
Must-try South Mountain restaurants
More about La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
3202 S 40th St, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Machaca (Shredded Beef) Taco
|$3.49
One hard or soft shell taco filled with machaca (shredded beef), topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
|Ground Beef Taco
|$3.49
One hard or soft shell taco filled with ground beef, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
|#5. Bean Burrito, Taco, Enchilada
|$10.99
More about Harold's Chicken
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Harold's Chicken
1635 E Baseline Rd Ste 105, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Snack Pack 2 Wings
|$6.50
|Shrimp\\wing
|$15.50
|Catfish Dinner
More about Little Miss BBQ Express
BBQ
Little Miss BBQ Express
4301 E University, Phoenix
|Popular items
|Brisket Plate
|$19.50
We use a perfectly smoked brisket from our rancher in Minnesota who is as obsessed about cattle the way we are obsessed with barbecue. We slice the brisket with a mix of fatty and lean, served with your choice of 2 sides and BBQ sauce.
|Pastrami Sandwich
|$17.25
We make our pastrami in house, curing prime brisket for 72 hours, then cooked to perfection for 14 hours. A blend of cloves, spices and pepper make our weekly special a sell out! Sandwich served on a warm Noble Hawaiian bun with you choice of 1 side and BBQ sauce.
|2 Meat Plate
|$20.75
Your choice of 2 meats, comes with 2 sides and BBQ sauce.