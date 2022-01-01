South Mountain restaurants you'll love

South Mountain restaurants
Toast

South Mountain's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try South Mountain restaurants

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe image

 

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe

3202 S 40th St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Machaca (Shredded Beef) Taco$3.49
One hard or soft shell taco filled with machaca (shredded beef), topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Ground Beef Taco$3.49
One hard or soft shell taco filled with ground beef, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
#5. Bean Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$10.99
More about La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
Harold's Chicken image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Harold's Chicken

1635 E Baseline Rd Ste 105, Phoenix

Avg 4.1 (644 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Snack Pack 2 Wings$6.50
Shrimp\\wing$15.50
Catfish Dinner
More about Harold's Chicken
Little Miss BBQ - Tempe image

BBQ

Little Miss BBQ Express

4301 E University, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (3174 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brisket Plate$19.50
We use a perfectly smoked brisket from our rancher in Minnesota who is as obsessed about cattle the way we are obsessed with barbecue. We slice the brisket with a mix of fatty and lean, served with your choice of 2 sides and BBQ sauce.
Pastrami Sandwich$17.25
We make our pastrami in house, curing prime brisket for 72 hours, then cooked to perfection for 14 hours. A blend of cloves, spices and pepper make our weekly special a sell out! Sandwich served on a warm Noble Hawaiian bun with you choice of 1 side and BBQ sauce.
2 Meat Plate$20.75
Your choice of 2 meats, comes with 2 sides and BBQ sauce.
More about Little Miss BBQ Express
