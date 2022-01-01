Burritos in South Mountain
South Mountain restaurants that serve burritos
La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
3202 S 40th St, Phoenix
|Spicy Veggie & Potato Burrito
|$7.49
This meatless burrito is served with grilled seasoned potatoes, tomatoes, onions, green chili strips, jalapeños, spices and cheese
|Chili Burrito
|$7.99
|Ham & Egg Burrito
|$7.99
BBQ
Little Miss BBQ
4301 E University, Phoenix
|Green Chile Burrito
|$10.00
This green chile burrito is inspired by the amazing Sonoran food in Arizona's mining towns. Each burrito is 1 lb and absolutely delicious! All our of BBQ smoked meats are in the chile. Add on ranch-style beans (contains BBQ meat) and cheddar cheese at no charge.
|Bean Burrito
|$10.00
Meaty bean burrito made with our smoked meats (non-vegetarian).