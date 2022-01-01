Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in South Mountain

South Mountain restaurants
South Mountain restaurants that serve burritos

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe image

 

La Canasta Burrito Shoppe

3202 S 40th St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (263 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Veggie & Potato Burrito$7.49
This meatless burrito is served with grilled seasoned potatoes, tomatoes, onions, green chili strips, jalapeños, spices and cheese
Chili Burrito$7.99
Ham & Egg Burrito$7.99
More about La Canasta Burrito Shoppe
Little Miss BBQ - Tempe image

BBQ

Little Miss BBQ

4301 E University, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (3174 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Green Chile Burrito$10.00
This green chile burrito is inspired by the amazing Sonoran food in Arizona's mining towns. Each burrito is 1 lb and absolutely delicious! All our of BBQ smoked meats are in the chile. Add on ranch-style beans (contains BBQ meat) and cheddar cheese at no charge.
Bean Burrito$10.00
Meaty bean burrito made with our smoked meats (non-vegetarian).
More about Little Miss BBQ

