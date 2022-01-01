Caesar salad in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve caesar salad
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Pizza Heaven Bistro
5150 N 7th St, Phoenix
|Caesar Salad
|$11.50
|HALF Caesar Salad
|$30.00
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Postino Central
5144 North Central Avenue, Phoenix
|1/2 Caesar Salad
|$7.25
Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side
|Caesar Salad
|$12.25
Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, parmigiano-reggiano, house crouton *Dressing will be served on the side
|Caesar Salad (serves 4-6)
|$32.00
Baby gem lettuce, garlic dressing, Parmigiano-Reggiano, house crouton (serves 4-6)