Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Uptown

Go
Uptown restaurants
Toast

Uptown restaurants that serve chicken salad

Lylo Swim Club image

 

Lylo Swim Club

400 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (178 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Noodle Chicken Salad$14.00
More about Lylo Swim Club
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Postino Central

5144 North Central Avenue, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (3009 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1/2 Raspberry Chicken Salad$7.75
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. All dressings will be served on the side.
Raspberry Chicken Salad (serves 4-6)$41.00
Chicken Salad, almond, pecan, apple, gorgonzola, mixed greens, raspberry vinaigrette (serves 4-6)
Raspberry Chicken Salad$13.25
Organic chicken salad with pecans, apples, gorgonzola and mayonnaise with mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette. *All dressings will be served on the side.
More about Postino Central

Browse other tasty dishes in Uptown

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Uptown to explore

Camelback East

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

South Mountain

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Desert Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (107 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (423 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (715 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (900 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (366 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston