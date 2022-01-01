Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Uptown

Uptown restaurants
Uptown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Lylo Swim Club image

 

Lylo Swim Club

400 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (178 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken SANDWICH$15.00
spicy mayo, peanut slaw, potato bun(contains gluten)
More about Lylo Swim Club
Pizza Heaven Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza Heaven Bistro

5150 N 7th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (1444 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.95
More about Pizza Heaven Bistro

