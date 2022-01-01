Go
Toast

Phoenix Food Boutique

Southeast Asian drinks, food and desserts. Serving the Garden Grove community since 2015. Welcome!

CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES

13345 Euclid Street • $$

Avg 3 (349 reviews)

Popular Items

星洲炒米 Singapore Noodles$13.50
Shrimp, BBQ pork, bean sprouts, green onions. Spicy.
西米露 Fresh Fruit Delight$5.75
Coconut tapioca with choice of fresh fruit.
白粥 Simple Congee$6.50
海南雞飯 Hainan Chicken$11.95
Served with our ginger and sweet chili sauce.
鮮雞肉粥 Boneless Chicken Congee$9.95
椒鹽魚塊飯 Fish Fillet with Spicy Salt$12.50
雜果西米露 Mixed Fruit Delight$5.75
Assorted diced fruit, tapioca, coconut milk.
椒鹽鮮魷 Spicy Salt & Pepper Squid$13.50
蒜茸通菜 Water Spinach with Minced Garlic$12.95
羅漢上素 Buddha's Plate$11.95
Braised tofu, mushrooms, string beans, carrots.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

13345 Euclid Street

Garden Grove CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Wharf

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Phuc Long Coffee and Tea USA

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

1 - Louie's On Main

No reviews yet

Serving the community of Garden Grove since 1953!

Garden Grove Tap Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston