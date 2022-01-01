Go
Dessert & Ice Cream
Bakeries

Phoenix Food Boutique

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM

No reviews yet

712 Las Tunas Drive

San Gabriel, CA 91776

Popular Items

上湯白菜苗 Baby Bok Choy in Broth$10.95
韓式肥牛飯 Sliced Ribeye with Korean BBQ Sauce$12.95
Our most popular beef option! Thinly sliced ribeye in our Korean BBQ sauce.
麻婆豆腐豬飯 Ma Po Tofu with Pork$11.95
海南雞飯 Hainan Chicken$11.95
Served with our ginger and sweet chili sauce.
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm

Location

712 Las Tunas Drive, San Gabriel CA 91776

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Swirlz Creamery

No reviews yet

At Swirlz Creamery, we keep things simple. We believe everything should be made with quality in mind. That's why we never buy our ice cream from wholesale; we take a day to a day and a half to make all of our bases in house from scratch. The San Gabriel Valley is our home, so we pay homage to our community by sourcing fresh local ingredients from some of the same markets we used to visit as kids. In our eyes, people come first. We're not in the ice cream business serving people; we're in the people business serving ice cream. Oh yeah, did we mention we also make pretty damn good ice cream too?

