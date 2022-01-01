Go
Toast

Phoenix Kafay

Come in and enjoy!

3651 south IH35

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1 Biscuit$0.99
Onion Rings$2.99
Breakfast Meat$0.99
Grilled Cheese$2.99
Hashbrown Patty$0.99
Fries$1.79
Bottle tea
Please choose your drink flavors upon arrival.
Bottled Soda$1.62
Please choose your drink flavors upon arrival.
Fountain Drinks
Please choose your drink flavors upon arrival.
1 Egg$0.88
See full menu

Location

3651 south IH35

Austin TX

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pinthouse Brewing

No reviews yet

Pinthouse Brewing offers a great selection of delicious and unique handcrafted and award-winning beers and an impressive array of food menu items from its scratch kitchen.

The Sandwich Lab

No reviews yet

House-smoke meats, house-made sauces, on "The Best Bread in Texas" (Food & Wine, 2022). Self-service kiosk inside of Spokesman Coffee. Come on in and enjoy!

Cabo Bob's Burritos

No reviews yet

Serving up the best Burritos and Fish Tacos in a stress-free environment using nothing but the freshest ingredients.

Li'l Nonna's

No reviews yet

100% Vegan scratch made pizza in a li'l red trailer. Hot ‘n Tasty. All pizzas feature our famous house-made vegan mozz (contains pumpkin seed, soy, coconut oil)

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston