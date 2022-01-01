Go
Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine

Southeast Asian drinks, food and desserts. Serving the Los Angeles community since 1965. Welcome!

301 Ord Street

Popular Items

日式海菭雞鬆飯 Minced Chicken with Seaweed Sesame$12.50
Served with a sunny-side egg on top.
蕃茄蛋牛飯 Tomato & Egg Beef$12.95
干扁四季豆 Szechwan String Beans$13.95
檸檬茶 Fresh Lemon Tea$4.75
Available iced or hot.
個人香滑芝麻 Individual Sweet Black Sesame Puree$5.50
紅燒豆腐海鮮飯 Braised Tofu with Seafood$13.50
羅漢上素 (小) Buddha's Plate (S)$11.95
金桔陳皮雞 Tangerine Chicken$15.50
天堂水果茶 Tropical Fruit Iced Tea$5.75
Assorted diced fruit, lightly sweetened premium black tea.
肉絲兩麵王 Crispy Noodles with Shredded Pork$12.95
Location

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
