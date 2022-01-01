Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
Southeast Asian drinks, food and desserts. Serving the Los Angeles community since 1965. Welcome!
301 Ord Street
Popular Items
Location
301 Ord Street
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wax Paper
Good Food For Good People!
Homegirl Cafe
We thank you for your ongoing support and patience during these difficult times.
Philippe the Original
Home of the French Dipped Sandwich!
Lasita
New chapter, new beginning! Inspired by Filipino rotisserie & lechon from the Philippines!