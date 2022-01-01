Go
Toast
  • /
  • Phoenix
  • /
  • The Phoenix Theatre Company

The Phoenix Theatre Company

ArtBar + Bistro

1825 N. Central Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

EMP TURKEY BRIE$6.00
EMP MOZZ STICKS$4.00
EMP CHX TENDERS W/Fries$6.00
EMP ITALIAN SALAD$6.00
EMP DIET RC BOTTLE$1.50
EMP BUFF TENDERS$6.00
EMP CAPRESE$6.00
EMP PUB BASKET$6.00
EMP RC BOTTLE$1.50
EMP COUS COUS SALAD$6.00
See full menu

Location

1825 N. Central Avenue

Phoenix AZ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

EZBACHI #1

No reviews yet

THANK YOU, COME AGAIN!

Los Cuatro Nietos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles

No reviews yet

We serve hot, fresh, and delicious soul and comfort foods in a fun and clean atmosphere. Our chicken and waffles combinations will knock your socks off! We also serve breakfast all day. Come in for a visit.

Kaizen

No reviews yet

With each intentionally crafted bite, you’ll enjoy a first-class ticket to destinations such as Japan, Mexico, and Central & South America while discovering unexpected, palate-teasing ingredients along your journey. We guarantee our menu will surprise you in all the right ways and our culinary team is excited to bring you these dishes, made with love, and developed with a nod of respect for the Japanese and Latin cultures from which they draw inspiration.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston