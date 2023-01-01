Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Broccoli cheddar soup in Phoenixville

Go
Phoenixville restaurants
Toast

Phoenixville restaurants that serve broccoli cheddar soup

Consumer pic

 

Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery Phoenixville

520 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheddar Broccoli and Carrot Soup$7.00
More about Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery Phoenixville
Restaurant banner

 

TD Alfredo's Pizzeria

468 Nutt Road, Phoenixville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Broccoli Cheddar Soup$4.00
More about TD Alfredo's Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenixville

Blt Wraps

Quesadillas

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

Chocolate Cake

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Phoenixville to explore

Wayne

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Collegeville

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Royersford

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (714 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (60 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (121 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1327 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (715 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (902 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (853 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston