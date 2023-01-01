Burritos in Phoenixville
Phoenixville restaurants that serve burritos
Gaby's Taqueria
550 Kimbertonn Rd STE, Phoenixville
|Carne Asada Burrito (Grilled Steak)
|$8.99
12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.
Bistro On Bridge
212 Bridge Street, Phoenixville
|Blackened Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$17.00
Basmati rice, black beans, sautéed fajita veggies, cilantro, pico de gallo, white queso sauce
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
Chorizo, homefries, white onions, green chillies, scallions, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, salsa verde, mixed greens
