Chicken burritos in Phoenixville
Phoenixville restaurants that serve chicken burritos
More about Gaby's Taqueria
Gaby's Taqueria
550 Kimbertonn Rd STE, Phoenixville
|Chicken Al Pastor Burrito
|$8.99
12" Flour, wheat tortilla or bowl. All burritos are served with your choice of meat, rice, beans, 3 add-ons, chips and salsa on the side.
More about Bistro On Bridge
Bistro On Bridge
212 Bridge Street, Phoenixville
|Blackened Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$17.00
Basmati rice, black beans, sautéed fajita veggies, cilantro, pico de gallo, white queso sauce
|Blackened Chicken Burrito Bowl
|$17.00
Basmati rice, black beans, sautéed fajita veggies, cilantro, pico de gallo, white queso sauce