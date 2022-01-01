Chicken cheesesteaks in Phoenixville
Phoenixville restaurants that serve chicken cheesesteaks
Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery
520 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville
|Next Level Chicken Cheesesteak
|$15.75
Roasted chicken with choice of cheese on a Conchy steak roll
TD Alfredo's Pizzeria
468 Nutt Road, Phoenixville
|Chicken Cheese Steak Zep
Chicken steak with melted american cheese and topped with tomato, onion, salt and oregano.
|Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich
Chicken steak and melted american cheese.
|Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich
Chicken steak with hot sauce blue cheese and melted american cheese.