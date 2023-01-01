Chicken fried steaks in Phoenixville
Phoenixville restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
More about Gaby's Taqueria
Gaby's Taqueria
550 Kimbertonn Rd STE, Phoenixville
|Mix Fajitas (steak&chicken)
|$19.99
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp.All our fajitas are grilled with bell peppers and onions. Served with rice and beans on the side.
More about TD Alfredo's Pizzeria
TD Alfredo's Pizzeria
468 Nutt Road, Phoenixville
|Chicken Cheese Steak Zep
|$0.00
Chicken steak with melted american cheese and topped with tomato, onion, salt and oregano.
|Chicken Steak Sandwich
|$0.00
|Chicken Steak Stromboli
|$0.00
Chicken Steak, Sweet Peppers, Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese