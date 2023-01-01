Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Phoenixville
/
Phoenixville
/
Chicken Soup
Phoenixville restaurants that serve chicken soup
Bistro On Bridge
212 Bridge Street, Phoenixville
No reviews yet
(Bowl) Chicken Poblano Soup
$8.30
Seasoned tortilla strips
(Cup) Chicken Poblano Soup
$6.00
Seasoned tortilla strips
More about Bistro On Bridge
TD Alfredo's Pizzeria
468 Nutt Road, Phoenixville
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$4.00
More about TD Alfredo's Pizzeria
Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenixville
Chocolate Cake
Cake
Buffalo Wings
Salmon
French Fries
Cookies
Tacos
Quesadillas
More near Phoenixville to explore
Malvern
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Wayne
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Exton
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Collegeville
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Berwyn
No reviews yet
Royersford
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Chester Springs
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Devon
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(708 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(60 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(73 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(118 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1309 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(712 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(899 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(478 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston