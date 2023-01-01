Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Phoenixville

Phoenixville restaurants that serve chicken soup

Bistro On Bridge

212 Bridge Street, Phoenixville

(Bowl) Chicken Poblano Soup$8.30
Seasoned tortilla strips
(Cup) Chicken Poblano Soup$6.00
Seasoned tortilla strips
TD Alfredo's Pizzeria

468 Nutt Road, Phoenixville

Chicken Noodle Soup$4.00
