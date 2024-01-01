Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Phoenixville
/
Phoenixville
/
Chips And Salsa
Phoenixville restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Gaby's Taqueria
550 Kimbertonn Rd, Phoenixville
No reviews yet
Small Chips y Salsa
$3.25
More about Gaby's Taqueria
Pablo's Taqueria - 640 Bridge St
640 Bridge Street, Phoenixville
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$6.00
More about Pablo's Taqueria - 640 Bridge St
Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenixville
Chicken Tenders
Sweet Potato Fries
Enchiladas
Waffles
Nachos
Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Rigatoni
More near Phoenixville to explore
King Of Prussia
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Wayne
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Collegeville
Avg 4.7
(16 restaurants)
Malvern
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Exton
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Royersford
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Chester Springs
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Berwyn
No reviews yet
Devon
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(782 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(71 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(75 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(130 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1508 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(793 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(968 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(946 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(520 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston