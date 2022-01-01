Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Phoenixville

Phoenixville restaurants
Toast

Phoenixville restaurants that serve curry

Paloma's image

 

Paloma's - Phoenixville

101 Bridge Street, Phoenixville

Avg 4.7 (588 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curried Vegetable Flatbread$18.00
Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Prosciutto, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Glaze
More about Paloma's - Phoenixville
Tai Me Up image

 

Tai Me Up

301 Bridge Street, Phoenixville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Massaman Curry$16.00
Potatoes, carrot, onions and peanuts in a massaman curry paste with coconut milk. Vegetarian and Gluten Free.
Red Curry$16.00
Sliced bamboo, bell peppers and basil leaves in a red curry paste with coconut milk. Vegetarian and Gluten Free.
Peanut Curry$16.00
Broccoli, cabbage and carrots sauteed in soy sauce, topped with peanut sauce and sprinkled with roasted ground peanuts. Vegetarian and Gluten Free.
More about Tai Me Up

