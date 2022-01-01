Curry in Phoenixville
Phoenixville restaurants that serve curry
Paloma's - Phoenixville
101 Bridge Street, Phoenixville
|Curried Vegetable Flatbread
|$18.00
Caramelized Onions, Arugula, Prosciutto, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Glaze
Tai Me Up
301 Bridge Street, Phoenixville
|Massaman Curry
|$16.00
Potatoes, carrot, onions and peanuts in a massaman curry paste with coconut milk. Vegetarian and Gluten Free.
|Red Curry
|$16.00
Sliced bamboo, bell peppers and basil leaves in a red curry paste with coconut milk. Vegetarian and Gluten Free.
|Peanut Curry
|$16.00
Broccoli, cabbage and carrots sauteed in soy sauce, topped with peanut sauce and sprinkled with roasted ground peanuts. Vegetarian and Gluten Free.