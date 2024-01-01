Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Enchiladas in
Phoenixville
/
Phoenixville
/
Enchiladas
Phoenixville restaurants that serve enchiladas
Gaby's Taqueria
550 Kimbertonn Rd, Phoenixville
No reviews yet
Steak enchilada
$14.99
More about Gaby's Taqueria
Pablo's Taqueria - 640 Bridge St
640 Bridge Street, Phoenixville
No reviews yet
Enchiladas
$15.00
3 enchiladas with your choice of meat. Topped with cilantro and onion, lettuce, queso fresco, and sour cream. Comes with a side of rice and beans.
More about Pablo's Taqueria - 640 Bridge St
