Mozzarella sticks in
Phoenixville
/
Phoenixville
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Phoenixville restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
GRACE PIZZERIA
6 S Main Street, Phoenixville
No reviews yet
Mozzarella sticks
$6.00
More about GRACE PIZZERIA
TD Alfredo's Pizzeria
468 Nutt Road, Phoenixville
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$5.00
(5) with Marinara Sauce
More about TD Alfredo's Pizzeria
