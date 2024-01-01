Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Phoenixville

Go
Phoenixville restaurants
Toast

Phoenixville restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Consumer pic

 

GRACE PIZZERIA

6 S Main Street, Phoenixville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella sticks$6.00
More about GRACE PIZZERIA
Restaurant banner

 

TD Alfredo's Pizzeria

468 Nutt Road, Phoenixville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$5.00
(5) with Marinara Sauce
More about TD Alfredo's Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenixville

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Salad

French Fries

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Pretzels

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Phoenixville to explore

Wayne

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Collegeville

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Devon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (763 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (132 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1406 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (770 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (906 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (501 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (294 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston