Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Phoenixville

Go
Phoenixville restaurants
Toast

Phoenixville restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Great American Pub

148 bridge street, phoenixville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jumbo Pretzel$12.00
Cheddar cheese sauce and Honey Mustard
More about Great American Pub
Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery image

 

Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery

520 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pub Pretzels$8.75
Served with hot and sweet beer mustard
More about Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenixville

Chicken Tenders

Buffalo Wings

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Brisket

Calamari

Brownie Sundaes

Map

More near Phoenixville to explore

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Collegeville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston