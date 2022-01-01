Salmon in Phoenixville
Phoenixville restaurants that serve salmon
Vecchia Nuova Italian Restaurant
249 Bridge Street, Phoenixville
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$24.00
Pan seared salmon, wilted escarole & white beans
Great American Pub - Phoenixville
148 bridge street, phoenixville
|Blackened Shrimp & Salmon Caesar
|$19.00
Kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, and cucumber, and croutons
|Coho Salmon
|$22.00
Sundried tomatoes, artichokes hearts, roasted peppers, baby spinach, kalamata olives, white wine and lemon, Your choice of steamed rice or roasted potatoes