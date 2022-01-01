Salmon in Phoenixville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vecchia Nuova Italian Restaurant

249 Bridge Street, Phoenixville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Seared Salmon$24.00
Pan seared salmon, wilted escarole & white beans
More about Vecchia Nuova Italian Restaurant
Great American Pub - Phoenixville

148 bridge street, phoenixville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Shrimp & Salmon Caesar$19.00
Kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, and cucumber, and croutons
Coho Salmon$22.00
Sundried tomatoes, artichokes hearts, roasted peppers, baby spinach, kalamata olives, white wine and lemon, Your choice of steamed rice or roasted potatoes
More about Great American Pub - Phoenixville

