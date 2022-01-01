Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spaghetti in
Phoenixville
/
Phoenixville
/
Spaghetti
Phoenixville restaurants that serve spaghetti
Vecchia Nuova
249 Bridge Street, Phoenixville
No reviews yet
Spaghetti “alla chitarra”
$16.00
pomo
More about Vecchia Nuova
Paloma's
101 Bridge Street, Phoenixville
Avg 4.7
(588 reviews)
Stanley Tuccis Spaghetti
$32.00
More about Paloma's
