Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Phoenixville

Go
Phoenixville restaurants
Toast

Phoenixville restaurants that serve spaghetti

BG pic

 

Vecchia Nuova

249 Bridge Street, Phoenixville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti “alla chitarra”$16.00
pomo
More about Vecchia Nuova
Paloma's image

 

Paloma's

101 Bridge Street, Phoenixville

Avg 4.7 (588 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stanley Tuccis Spaghetti$32.00
More about Paloma's

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenixville

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Brownie Sundaes

Cheese Fries

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Fried Pickles

Calamari

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Phoenixville to explore

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Collegeville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (63 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (843 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (528 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston