Stromboli in Phoenixville

Phoenixville restaurants
Phoenixville restaurants that serve stromboli

GRACE PIZZERIA

6 S Main Street, Phoenixville

Italian stromboli MD$17.00
Pizza sauce & pizza cheese / Pepperoni, ham, capicola, genoa salami, sauce & cheese
TD Alfredo's Pizzeria

468 Nutt Road, Phoenixville

Regular Stromboli$0.00
Cooked Salami, Sweet Peppers, Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Steak Stromboli$0.00
Steak, Sweet Peppers, Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Italian Stromboli$0.00
Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Sweet Peppers, Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
