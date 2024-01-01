Stromboli in Phoenixville
Phoenixville restaurants that serve stromboli
GRACE PIZZERIA
6 S Main Street, Phoenixville
|Italian stromboli MD
|$17.00
Pizza sauce & pizza cheese / Pepperoni, ham, capicola, genoa salami, sauce & cheese
TD Alfredo's Pizzeria
468 Nutt Road, Phoenixville
|Regular Stromboli
|$0.00
Cooked Salami, Sweet Peppers, Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
|Steak Stromboli
|$0.00
Steak, Sweet Peppers, Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
|Italian Stromboli
|$0.00
Cooked Salami, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Sweet Peppers, Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese