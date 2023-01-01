Taco salad in Phoenixville
Phoenixville restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Gaby's Taqueria
Gaby's Taqueria
550 Kimbertonn Rd STE, Phoenixville
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$9.49
Crispy Flour tortilla bowl filled with your choice of rice and beans, 3 add-ons and your choice of meat.
More about Bistro On Bridge
Bistro On Bridge
212 Bridge Street, Phoenixville
|Southwestern Taco Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, grilled corn, black beans, avocado, tomato, red onion, blend of cheeses, crispy tortilla, chipotle ranch
|Southwestern Taco Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, grilled corn, black beans, avocado, tomato, red onion, blend of cheeses, crispy tortilla, chipotle ranch