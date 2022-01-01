Tacos in Phoenixville
Phoenixville restaurants that serve tacos
not gap
148 Bridge Street, Phoenixville
|Brisket Soft Tacos
|$16.00
Queso fresco, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole
Great American Pub
|Portobello Tacos (Vegan)
|$13.00
Corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole
|Impossible Taco Pizza (Vegan)
|$20.00
Cheddar, chipotle cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and shredded lettuce
|Brisket Tacos
|$16.00
Queso fresco, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
Tai Me Up
301 Bridge Street, Phoenixville
|Duck Tacos
|$9.00
Roasted duck in a scallions cucumber and lettuce with chef special house sauce.