Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Phoenixville

Go
Phoenixville restaurants
Toast

Phoenixville restaurants that serve tacos

not gap image

FRENCH FRIES

not gap

148 Bridge Street, Phoenixville

Avg 4.1 (1460 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Soft Tacos$16.00
Queso fresco, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream & guacamole
More about not gap
Item pic

 

Great American Pub

148 bridge street, phoenixville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Portobello Tacos (Vegan)$13.00
Corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole
Impossible Taco Pizza (Vegan)$20.00
Cheddar, chipotle cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and shredded lettuce
Brisket Tacos$16.00
Queso fresco, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
More about Great American Pub
Paloma's image

 

Paloma's

101 Bridge Street, Phoenixville

Avg 4.7 (588 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Barbacoa Taco$18.00
More about Paloma's
Tai Me Up image

 

Tai Me Up

301 Bridge Street, Phoenixville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Duck Tacos$9.00
Roasted duck in a scallions cucumber and lettuce with chef special house sauce.
More about Tai Me Up
Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery image

 

Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery

520 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Taco$4.00
With Cheddar, Red Onion, and Tomato. Served on a Corn Tortilla.
More about Sly Fox Brewhouse and Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenixville

Buffalo Wings

Vegetarian Pizza

Pretzels

Brisket

Chicken Salad

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Fried Pickles

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Phoenixville to explore

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Collegeville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston