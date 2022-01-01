Pho Express

Go
Popular Items

5 Dan Dan Noodle$9.95
担担面 Egg noodle with minced pork, served soy seasoning peanut sauce.
1 Special Beef Noodle Soup$11.95
特制牛肉粉 A beef noodle soup with slices of rare steak, well done flank, tendon, meat ball, tripe with beef broth.
2 Beef Noodle Soup With Rare steak$10.95
生牛肉汤粉 Rare sliced eye round steak, rice noodle with beef broth
Shrimp & Beef Fresh Spring Roll$6.25
Basil, lettuce, carrot vermicelli with shrimp and beef.
Tofu Fresh Spring Roll$6.25
Basil, lettuce, carrot and vermicelli with braised tofu.
Chicken Sandwich$6.25
3 Oxtail Beef Noodle Soup$12.95
牛尾汤粉 Oxtail, rice noodle with beef broth.
4 Chicken Noodle Soup$10.95
鸡肉汤粉 Sliced white meat chicken with rice noodle. Served with beansprout, basil & lime.
Beef Sandwich$7.25
Vietnamese Sandwich$6.25
Location

1 Brighton ave

Allston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
