Go
Toast

Pho Kup

Pho Kup knows that life is filled with major pho kups and minor pho kups. Here at Tin Can Alley, we will take care of all your pho kups. Come in and enjoy your new Vietnamese hot spot.

6110 Alameda Blvd. NE Suite #6

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried NM Eggrolls$5.50
Mac & cheese, NM green chili, and broccoli filled eggrolls fried to a golden crisp.
Major Pho Kup$10.99
Tofu Spring Rolls
Shrimp Spring Rolls
Pork Spring Rolls
Minor Pho Kup$8.99
(Small) 32 oz beef noodle soup with your choice of noodle, broth, protein, and garnish (white onions, green onions, cilantro). Served with hoisin and sriracha sauce on the side. Add optional veggies (bean sprouts, sliced jalapeno, lime, and basil.
Beef Spring Rolls
Chicken Spring Rolls
Fried Pork Eggrolls$5.50
Crispy fried eggrolls with ground pork, grated carrots, taro, jicama, and mung bean noodles. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce.
Mini Pho Kup$5.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering

Location

6110 Alameda Blvd. NE Suite #6

Albuquerque NM

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

S-A BBQ - Tin Can Alley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

On The Flip

No reviews yet

Wouldn’t it be great to have a regular hang where you can always enjoy fresh and tasty burgers, tacos, and taproom bites at a reasonable price? We’ve got your back. Throw in our fun disco vibe and friendly staff and you’ve got the On The Flip experience right here in the ABQ!

Piñon Coffee House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Reforma

No reviews yet

We do three things, and we do them well: Mexico City-style street tacos rolled in tortillas we make in-house daily, a line-up of Mexican lagers and craft beer styles, and quality cocktails featuring our house-distilled spirits.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston