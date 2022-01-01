Pho Kup
Pho Kup knows that life is filled with major pho kups and minor pho kups. Here at Tin Can Alley, we will take care of all your pho kups. Come in and enjoy your new Vietnamese hot spot.
6110 Alameda Blvd. NE Suite #6
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6110 Alameda Blvd. NE Suite #6
Albuquerque NM
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
