Go
Toast

PhoLicious

Come in and enjoy!

369 W Army trail Road suite 24

No reviews yet

Popular Items

A8. Bao Bun/Bao Bánh$9.50
Choice of meat wrapped in Vietnamese steamed rice bun. (3 buns)
Boba Milk Tea$6.00
P3. Special Pho/Pho Dac Biet$15.95
Pho noodles served with sliced rib eye
beef, brisket, tendon, meatballs, and tripe. Top it off with our signature beef broth and choice of garnishes.
A3. Viet Chicken Wings$8.00
Vietnamese chicken wings fried, served with garlic chili sauce. (5 pcs)
P1. Pho Licious Signature w/Short Rib$16.95
Pho noodles served with beef short rib.
M1. Vermicelli Noodles/Bun Thit Nuong$14.95
Rice vermicelli with grilled pork, grilled pork sausage, egg rolls, and veggies. Served with house sweet fish sauce.
Build Your Own Pho$14.95
Enjoy our original by creating your own bowl of Pho Licious. Simply select your choices of meat, garnish and broth.
A2. Spring Rolls$6.00
Fresh, healthy, clean spring roll wrapped in Viet rice paper, rice noodles, served with *house peanut sauce*
A1. Egg Rolls (Pork & Shrimp)$6.00
Crispy wonton wrap with pork, carrots, cabbage, onion, house sweet sauce
B1. Grilled Pork/Bánh Mì Thit Nuong$7.00
Grilled Pork Baguette Sandwich.
See full menu

Location

369 W Army trail Road suite 24

Bloomingdale IL

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sporty's Restaurant & Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Campana

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

JT's Corner Tap & Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mangy Dawg Pub

No reviews yet

A neighborhood pub offering hand made appetizers, incredible burgers, and out of this world wings all served by a great team of servers dedicated to our customers. Mangy Dawg's rule: Great Customers served by Great People will always equal a Great Time!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston