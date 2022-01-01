Go
PHOLUSCIOUS Vietnamese Noodles and Grill

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM



10048 Darnestown Road

Rockville, MD 20850

Hours

Popular Items

M4 Pholuscious Noodles*$13.00
Vietnamese style stir fried soft egg noodles with beef, chicken, shrimp, and topped with
crushed peanuts**. (V Vegetarian option available upon request)
A2 Viet Spring Rolls (2 rolls)$5.00
Crispy rolls with pork, shrimp, vermicelli & fresh vegetables rolled in rice paper, served with fish sauce.
A1 Summer Rolls (2 rolls)$5.50
Steamed shrimp, lean pork, vermicelli & fresh vegetables rolled in rice paper served with a sweet peanut* sauce.
(V Vegetarian option available upon request)
P9 Pho Chin, Nam$13.00
P9 - Phở Chín, Nạm - Slices of well-done beef brisket, and well done beef flank steak.
C1 Bubble Tea$5.50
A3 Grilled Pork Rolls (2 rolls)$5.50
Sliced marinated grilled pork, vermicelli & fresh vegetables rolled in rice paper and served with
a sweet peanut* sauce.
P1$13.00
P1 – Phở Đặt Biệt** - Slices of beef eye-of-round steak**,
well done beef flank steak, fatty beef brisket, soft beef tendon, and beef bible tripe.
P15 Pho Tai**$13.00
P15 – Phở Tái** - Slices of beef eye-of-round steak**
P18 Pho Chay$13.00
P18 – Phở Chay - Fresh seasonal vegetables and tofu. Option to switch to vegetarian broth.
P17 Pho Ga$13.00
P17 – Phở Gà - Slices of chicken white meat.
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

10048 Darnestown Road, Rockville MD 20850

