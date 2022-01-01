Go
PhoNatic

Substitute zucchini noodles to make your pho even healthier!!

SOUPS

1468 E Whitestone Blvd #200 • $

Avg 4.4 (1667 reviews)

Popular Items

Rice Bowl
Brisket Pho$10.00
Vermicelli Bowl
Vegetarian Pho$9.50
Banh Mi Sandwich
Pat's Plate$12.95
Chicken & Veggie Pho$9.50
Chicken Pho$9.50
"Banh Mi" Sliders (2)$6.00
Pork Egg Rolls (2)$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1468 E Whitestone Blvd #200

Cedar Park TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

