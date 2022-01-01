Go
PhoNatic

Substitute zucchini noodles to make your pho even healthier!!!

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

2525 W Anderson Lane • $

Avg 4.6 (1382 reviews)

Popular Items

Banh Mi Sandwich
White Rice$2.00
Pork Eggroll (1)$2.50
Brooklyn Bowl$11.95
Sara Bowl$11.50
Meatballs (4 pieces)$2.50
Veggie Eggroll (1)$2.00
Steamed Veggies$2.50
Pat's Plate$12.95
Phrench Dip Sandwich$9.50
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

2525 W Anderson Lane

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
