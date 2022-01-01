Bars & Lounges
Phonobar
Open today 5:00 PM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
370 Grove St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Location
370 Grove St, San Francisco CA 94102
Nearby restaurants
Absinthe - San Francisco
Come in and enjoy!
Northern Duck
Dim sum with Beijing carved Ducks, lounge and live Dj’s