Go
Phonobar image
Bars & Lounges

Phonobar

Open today 5:00 PM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

370 Grove St

San Francisco, CA 94102

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am

Location

370 Grove St, San Francisco CA 94102

Directions

Nearby restaurants

La Cocina - Municipal Marketplace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Cocina - Municipal Marketplace

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Absinthe - San Francisco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Northern Duck

No reviews yet

Dim sum with Beijing carved Ducks, lounge and live Dj’s

Phonobar

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston