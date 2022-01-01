Go
Toast

Pho Noodle House

Modern Vietnamese Cuisine

206 West Camp Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Side Steamed Vegetables$3.00
Peach Smoothie$6.00
Blueberry Smoothie$6.00
Kiwi Smoothie$6.00
Milk Tea$5.00
Bo Kho$14.50
Vietnamese beef stew over Pho noodles, brisket chunks and carrots, loaded with aromatics
Strawberry Smoothie$6.00
Lychee Smoothie$6.00
Matcha Smoothie$6.00
Coconut Smoothie$6.00
See full menu

Location

206 West Camp Street

East Peoria IL

Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Childers Eatery

No reviews yet

We are constantly revising our menu to offer tried-and-true classics, new twists on old breakfast and lunch favorites and trendy creative new dishes. From the classics to new trends, we offer everything you love – and the new dishes you’ll start to crave.

Dac's Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BLACK BAND Distillery

No reviews yet

BLACK BAND Distillery is a craft distillery in Peoria, Illinois, producing unique and delicious spirits from locally grown organic grains. Located inside a century-old building in Peoria’s historic Warehouse District, we seek to provide an elevated dining experience with uncompromising attention to detail— one that is full of character and distinctly Peorian.
Bourbon, rye, whiskey, gin, vodka and beyond… our spirits are creative, delicious and pleasant to drink. Our seasonal food menu and ever-changing cocktail program are exciting and forward-thinking, the perfect companion to our spirits. Bring them all together, and you’ll discover a whole new level of experiential dining.

Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats

No reviews yet

Artisan Crafted Wood Fired Pizza in the Heart of Peoria's Warehouse District

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston