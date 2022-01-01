Go
Pho Saigon Austin

From our FamiLee to yours! Thank you for supporting us.

SOUPS • NOODLES

10901 N Lamar Blvd • $

Avg 4.3 (1377 reviews)

Popular Items

53. Com Thit Nuong Cha Gio$12.50
steamed rice with charbroiled pork and eggroll
59. Bun Bo Nuong Cha Gio$13.25
vermicelli with lemongrass beef and eggroll
40. Pho Ga Thit Trang$8.50
chicken pho with white meat
#1 Cha Gio (2 cuon)$5.00
fried pork eggrolls
11. Pho Tai$8.50
eye round steak pho
22. Pho Chin$8.50
lean brisket pho
64. Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio$12.50
vermicelli with pork and eggroll
#2 Goi Cuon (2 cuon)$5.50
fresh springrolls with shrimp and pork; served with peanut sauce
Goi Cuon Tom (2 cuon)$5.50
shrimp springroll served with peanut sauce
#3 Goi Cuon Thit Nuong (2 cuon)$5.50
fresh springrolls with charbroiled pork; served with peanut sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10901 N Lamar Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
