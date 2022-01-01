Go
Pho Thai Son

At Pho Thai Son, we share our passion for authentic Vietnamese cuisine with our Austin community through our extensive menu of fresh, delicious, and affordable dishes that we have been serving since 2001. Our Southpark location opened in 2004. From our variety of pho to our vermicelli bowls, spring rolls, rice plates, and more, everything we serve offers you the flavors, aromas, and textures of traditional Vietnamese cuisine.
We invite you to enjoy our dishes in our relaxed, feels-like-home space, or order your favorite menu items online, and we’ll prepare them for you to pickup. Either way, we’re sure to treat you to a culinary adventure you won’t soon forget. It’s authentic Vietnamese dining -- from our family to yours.

Popular Items

Chicken Pho$10.00
Chicken broth noodles soup with your choice of white, dark, or mixed meat chicken.
Thaison’s Steamed Buns$8.00
(2) Steamed rice buns with pickled carrot, scallion, cilantro and Thaison hoisin sauce. Your choice of crispy pork belly, spicy braised brisket, shrimp tempura or grilled tofu.
Veggie Spring Roll$2.00
(1) Spring roll with avocado, lettuce, basil, cilantro, carrots, vermicelli noodles. Served with peanut sauce.
Pearl Drinks$5.00
Fried Egg Roll$1.50
(1) Fried egg roll with pork, mushroom, carrots, glass noodles, wrapped & fried crispy. Served with fish sauce.
Spring Roll SHRIMP$2.00
Vegan Pho$10.00
Vegan broth noodle soup with sliced fried tofu, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, mushroom, & carrot.
Beef Pho$10.00
Beef broth pho with your choice of up to three cuts of beef (.5 for each extra cut)
Crab Rangoons$6.00
(6) Wonton puffs filled with cream cheese, imitation crab, celery, green onion & white onion. Served with house sweet & sour sauce.
Pork Dumplings$8.00
(8) Pork, cabbage, green onions, wrapped in wheat dough. Served steamed or fried with a side of Thaison sweet soy sauce.
Location

9500 S. IH 35 #L-850

Austin TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
