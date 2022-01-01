Go
Toast

Pho Thai Son

At Pho Thai Son, we share our passion for authentic Vietnamese cuisine with our Austin community through our extensive menu of fresh, delicious, and affordable dishes that we have been serving since 2001. Our UT Campus location opened in 2002. From our variety of pho to our vermicelli bowls, spring rolls, rice plates, and more, everything we serve offers you the flavors, aromas, and textures of traditional Vietnamese cuisine.
We invite you to enjoy our dishes in our relaxed, feels-like-home space, or order your favorite menu items online, and we’ll prepare them for you to pickup. Either way, we’re sure to treat you to a culinary adventure you won’t soon forget. It’s authentic Vietnamese dining -- from our family to yours.

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO

1908 Guadalupe St • $

Avg 4.1 (932 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Pho$11.00
Beef broth pho with your choice of up to three cuts of beef (.5 for each extra cut)
Veggie Spring Roll$2.00
(1) Spring roll with avocado, lettuce, basil, cilantro, carrots, vermicelli noodles. Served with peanut sauce.
Spring Roll SHRIMP$2.00
Spring Roll TOFU$2.00
Iced Vietnamese Coffee$4.00
Pad Thai-Son Chicken$11.00
Fried Egg Roll$1.50
(1) Fried egg roll with pork, mushroom, carrots, glass noodles, wrapped & fried crispy. Served with fish sauce.
Grilled Pork Banh Mi$7.00
Crab Rangoons$5.00
(6) Wonton puffs filled with cream cheese, imitation crab, celery, green onion & white onion. Served with house sweet & sour sauce.
Chicken Pho$10.50
Chicken broth noodles soup with your choice of white, dark, or mixed meat chicken.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1908 Guadalupe St

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Southside Flying Pizza - UT

No reviews yet

Eat Local. Celebrating 15 years in Austin.

Kesos Tacos

No reviews yet

Tacos Made Right!

Dive Bar and Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Burger Bar on Campus

No reviews yet

Messy Burgers. Happy Faces.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston