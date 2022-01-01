Go
Pho VN Cuisine

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

9773 E 116th St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (697 reviews)

Popular Items

26. Pho Ga Nuong$10.95
Chicken Noodle Soup with Grilled Chicken Breast. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
10. Hoanh Thanh Chien Thit$5.50
Fried Pork Wonton
16. Pho VN Special$12.50
Combination Beef Noodle Soup with Steak, Meatball, Brisket, Flank & Tendon. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
5. Cha Gio$4.95
Fried Pork Egg Roll
9. Hoanh Thanh Chien Cua$6.50
Crab Rangoon
22. Pho Tai Gau$11.50
Beef Noodle Soup with Steak and Brisket. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
18. Pho Tai$10.50
Beef Noodle Soup with Steak. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
25. Pho Ga$9.95
Chicken Noodle Soup with Chicken Breast. Topped with onions, green onions and cilantro.
58. Banh Mi Thit Nuong$5.95
Baguette filled with Grilled Pork. Served with butter, cucumbers, cilantro, pickled carrots & daikon and jalapeno.
1. Goi Cuon$5.50
Pork, Shrimp, cilantro, cucumber, noodles, lettuce, pickled carrots & daikon wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.
Location

9773 E 116th St.

Fishers IN

Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 9:00 pm
