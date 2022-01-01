Pho With Us
Locally owned and made, authentic Vietnamese food with an Austin twist.
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd
Austin TX
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dream Bakery @ The Hive
Come visit us in our vintage Airstream trailer located at The Hive
Mama Fried
Outlaw French Fries
HOT TEXAS GRILLS
We are located in the food truck at Moontower Saloon, serving up pit-smoked meats in a variety of tasty menu items. Pick up your order and enjoy it while hanging out under the oaks, or take it home with you.
Pueblo Viejo - On Menchaca
Come in and enjoy!