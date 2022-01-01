Go
Pho With Us

Locally owned and made, authentic Vietnamese food with an Austin twist.

PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (366 reviews)

Popular Items

Pho Brisket$12.00
Vegetarian Eggroll$4.00
Pho Chicken$12.00
Pho With Us$14.00
Bao Pork Belly$6.00
Pho Rare Steak$12.00
The Absolute$13.00
Fried Cheese Wonton$6.00
VN-Fried Eggroll$9.00
Pork Dumplings$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd

Austin TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
